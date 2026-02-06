Sacramento State makes push to join FBS conference this upcoming season, sources say

Sacramento State is making an aggressive push to join a Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) conference as early as the upcoming football season, sources said.

The university is proposing paying up to a $10 million entry fee while also forgoing league revenue, which could be up to $2 million, sources told CBS Sacramento's Jake Gadon.

The Mid-American Conference (MAC) is believed to be considering Sacramento State's proposal, with football being the only sport to make the jump to FBS from FCS. Schools in the MAC include Ohio, Toledo, Western Michigan, Bowling Green, and others.

After spending nearly 30 years in the Big Sky Conference, the Hornets will join the FCS's Big West Conference in all sports but football this coming summer, currently leaving the football team as an independent.

This past summer, the NCAA rejected Sacramento State's waiver request to join the FBS, which would have allowed the Hornets' football team to join as an independent. The waiver is required for a move from the FCS to the FBS as an independent.

Sacramento State President Luke Wood said following the rejection that he still planned for the Hornets to be playing in the FBS in 2026. Wood has long been pushing for the Hornets to make the jump to the FBS level.

This past weekend, Sacramento State, the Wilton Rancheria and Sky River Casino announced a 5-year, $7.5 million sponsorship agreement.