Sacramento State beats Mississippi Valley State 52-0 for Alonzo Carter's first win as head coach

Jackson Sharman threw four touchdown passes, three to Matt Coleman, as Sacramento State shut out FCS member Mississippi Valley State 52-0 on Saturday night, giving Alonzo Carter his first win as the Hornets' head coach.

Carter, who was named the program's 14th head coach in December, led Sacramento State (1-1) to its first win as an FBS member.

Sharman completed 18 of 28 passes for 247 yards. Coleman caught six passes for 141 yards, with touchdown receptions of 19 and 63 yards among his three scores. It was the first multi-touchdown game for the senior.

Sacramento State led 31-0 at halftime after Sharman also connected with Jace Wilson for a 24-yard touchdown with 28 seconds left in the second quarter. It was Wilson's first collegiate touchdown.

Jaylen Patterson scored on a 43-yard run in the fourth quarter on his first play as a Hornet. Daniel Swinney added a 3-yard touchdown and finished with 58 rushing yards as Sacramento State totaled 203 yards on the ground.

Mississippi Valley State (0-2) was held to 147 total yards, including 43 through the air.

Up next

Mississippi Valley State: Hosts Division II Lincoln (PA) on Saturday.

Sacramento State: At Fresno State next Saturday.