Sacramento SPCA in need after thief steals one-of-a-kind truck

SACRAMENTO — A local nonprofit that helps animals is in need of some help after thieves went after their one-of-a-kind truck.

That theft is turning out to be a crushing blow to the good work the Sacramento SPCA does because money that could've been used to help their furry friends now has to go toward costly repairs thanks to costly criminals who were caught on camera.

This one-ton truck has been on quite a wild ride this week. Monday night, a thief broke into the Sacramento SPCA's fenced-in lot and stole the distinctive-looking vehicle.

"There's only one like it. It's got animals all over it. It's got our name on it. You couldn't be more obvious about the vehicle you took," said Kenn Altine, the CEO of the Sacramento SPCA.

A surveillance camera shows the suspect using it to smash through the shelter's locked front gate.

"When you actually see it on the videotape, it's pretty disturbing," Altine said.

That caused an estimated $5,000 in fence damage.

"It's pretty mangled," Altine said.

The SPCA posted news of the crime on social media, and the truck was spotted in Citrus Heights fewer than 24 hours later.

"One of our Facebook fans was up on Greenback [Lane] by I-80 and took a photo and said 'I'm behind your truck right now,' " Altine said.

Police responded and stopped the driver.

"They did make an arrest," Altine said.

This is the nonprofit's only large truck, which they use to pick up pallets of pet food and other donated items — but the damage is extensive.

"They broke the window," Altine said. "The ignition is broken off."

It also has a slashed fuel line and bent bumper. Now, they're afraid it could be too costly to repair and their insurance may write it off.

"We'll get a check but it's not going to come near enough to actually buy a vehicle to do what we need to do," Altine said.

Any extra costs will come from money that could be used to help save and adopt out animals.

"It's pretty significant," Altine said.

The SPCA said they don't believe this suspect has any connection to the shelter. They're now asking for donations to help cover the costs.