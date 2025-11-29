Sacramento small businesses lean on community support on Small Business Saturday

The day after Black Friday is Small Business Saturday. With the rise of online shopping and inflation, many Sacramento businesses are struggling. This is a day for shoppers to show their support.

"If they don't stay in business, what are our communities? If we don't have small businesses?" said Sacramento resident Alex Gilmore.

There are 4.3 million small businesses across the state of California, according to the governor's office. They're a vital part of our economy, but with the shift to online shopping, many are struggling.

"This is affecting the shops here in Sacramento. Every day I'm hearing of new businesses closing down, whether it's a restaurant or store," said Susan Stewart, owner of Strapping Store.

Strapping gift store closed two of its locations in September due to low sales. But its final flagship location was packed this Small Business Saturday.

"They're like, 'Oh wow, if we want to save this business, we have to come out and support them this holiday.' It's about 40% of our business within a 4-6 week stretch of sales, it's kind of a do-or-die moment for us," said Stewart.

Stewart says roughly 63 cents of every dollar spent at her store goes back into the local economy. And she says small businesses are what make up the culture and feel of your city.

"We will have tax money coming from Target and from the big guys, Amazon. But it doesn't say Sacramento. Everyone would be so cookie-cutter without small business," she said.

"It's also just such a fun experience. I feel like back in the day, we used to always go out, we were always at the local businesses and the mall shopping. Everyone's just online now; they don't need any more of our money. Small businesses, it's really important," said Katie Wootan, owner of That's Friendly.

Small Business Saturday at Strapping has become an entire experience. They have local makers, hot chocolate and a free gift wrapping station.

"We're all dreamers. Small business owners are dreamers and to have people show up and say 'Hey, we got your back,' it means the world to me. It's everything," said Stewart.

Old Sacramento Waterfront is hosting a small business spree through Dec. 31.