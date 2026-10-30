Man wounded in shooting on Sacramento's Florin Road, suspect sought
Police in Sacramento are searching for a suspect after man was wounded in a shooting in the southern part of the city Thursday night.
Around 8:45 p.m., officers were called to the 1700 block of Florin Road, near 17th Street. Officers found the victim, an adult male, who sustained at least one non-life threatening gunshot wound.
The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Police said Thursday night that they were searching for the suspected shooter. No suspect information was provided.
Additional details about the shooting were not immediately available.