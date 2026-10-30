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Man wounded in shooting on Sacramento's Florin Road, suspect sought

By
Tim Fang
Digital News Producer, CBS Bay Area
Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for more than two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.
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Tim Fang

/ CBS San Francisco

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Police in Sacramento are searching for a suspect after man was wounded in a shooting in the southern part of the city Thursday night.

Around 8:45 p.m., officers were called to the 1700 block of Florin Road, near 17th Street. Officers found the victim, an adult male, who sustained at least one non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

sacramento-florin-road-shooting-103026.jpg
Scene of shooting along the 1700 block of Florin Road on Oct. 30, 2026. CBS

Police said Thursday night that they were searching for the suspected shooter. No suspect information was provided.

Additional details about the shooting were not immediately available.

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