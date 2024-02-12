Sacramento sheriff agrees with Wilton Rancheria to ehance services for missing and murdered indigenous people

WILTON — Sacramento County Sheriff Jim Cooper announced Monday that his department has entered an agreement with the Wilton Rancheria tribe to bump up law enforcement help for missing and murdered indigenous people.

The collaboration aims to strengthen public safety and law enforcement within the tribe's jurisdiction.

According to a memorandum of agreement between the sheriff's office and the tribe, Sacramento County has one of the highest rates of MMIP in California, which has the fifth-highest rates among states nationwide.

Both parties agree to collaborate frequently and share information that includes but isn't limited to crime data and incident reports. Part of the agreement also states that there will be training and cross-deputization between both parties.

The announcement came on the first of a two-day MMIP Summit and Day of Action hosted by the Wilton and Yurok tribes in Sacramento. The second day is Tuesday and begins at 8:30 a.m. on the West Steps of the California State Capitol. It will also be live-streamed here.

There is no set end date for the collaboration, which will remain in place until either party decides to terminate it in writing.