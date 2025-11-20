3 arrested in south Sacramento SF Supermarket parking lot robbery

Three people are now under arrest for the robbery of a woman who was loading groceries into her car outside a south Sacramento store.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened back on Oct. 22.

As captured on surveillance video, a woman was putting some bags into her vehicle when a car pulled next to her. Three people were in the other car and one got out – grabbing the woman's purse and trying to take it.

With the woman still holding onto her purse, the suspect got back into the vehicle and they started driving off. Deputies say the woman was dragged briefly before she lost her grip and fell.

Hours after the robbery, deputies found the suspects' vehicle at a home in south Sacramento. However, no arrests were made at the time.

On Thursday, the sheriff's office announced detectives had made three arrests in connection to the incident. The three people in custody are James Freeman, 23, Anthony Richard, 22, and a minor.

Detectives noted that Richard was already in custody after he was arrested a few weeks earlier as a suspect in a different robbery.