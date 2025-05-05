South Sacramento standoff ends with suspect surrendering to SWAT officers

SACRAMENTO – The suspect who allegedly fired a weapon in a south Sacramento neighborhood has been taken into custody after an overnight standoff with police.

Sacramento police said officers responded to Scarborough Way, just off of Center Parkway, around 8 p.m. Sunday to investigate reports of a person negligently shooting a gun.

At the scene, officers said the suspect barricaded themselves in a home.

No one else was believed to be with the suspect.

Individual taken into custody after overnight standoff in South Sacramento ⁦@GoodDaySac⁩ ⁦@CBSSacramento⁩ pic.twitter.com/cTgrKFqLzz — DG (@CameraGuyDave1) May 5, 2025

Officers negotiated with the suspect through the night. Around 5 a.m. Monday, police announced that the suspect had surrendered peacefully to SWAT officers.

The name of the suspect has not been released by authorities at this time.

Traffic was impacted in the immediate area of the standoff through the night into the early morning hours.