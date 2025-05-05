Watch CBS News
South Sacramento standoff ends with suspect surrendering to SWAT officers

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – The suspect who allegedly fired a weapon in a south Sacramento neighborhood has been taken into custody after an overnight standoff with police.

Sacramento police said officers responded to Scarborough Way, just off of Center Parkway, around 8 p.m. Sunday to investigate reports of a person negligently shooting a gun.

At the scene, officers said the suspect barricaded themselves in a home.

No one else was believed to be with the suspect.

Officers negotiated with the suspect through the night. Around 5 a.m. Monday, police announced that the suspect had surrendered peacefully to SWAT officers.

The name of the suspect has not been released by authorities at this time.

Traffic was impacted in the immediate area of the standoff through the night into the early morning hours. 

