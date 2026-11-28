Sacramento Rugby Football Club's Taylor Durden was enjoying his honeymoon in Australia Wednesday morning when he got a devastating email from the city.

"It seems like it was an orchestrated theft," Durden said. "It wasn't like a fly-by-night kind of spur-of-the-moment thing. This was calculated, unfortunately."

$11,000 worth of equipment was taken overnight from the team's storage space, Durden said.

"We've lost training gear. We've lost playing gear. We've lost weights. We've lost jerseys. We've lost camera gear," Durden explained.

All of their equipment was stored in a locked container at Danny Nunn Park in Sacramento. Durden said that he believes the thieves used thermite to break into the storage space.

"No bolt cutters could cut through this. There's no power nearby so no power tools could cut through this. We considered that a pretty sturdy safety mechanism," he explained. "What they managed to do is put thermite up inside the lockbox and use some kind of blowtorch on it, which has completely disintegrated the lock inside."

Durden said getting to this point would be difficult. He believes the thieves made their way through multiple locked gates and two locking mechanisms on the storage container.

Durden said that the timing of the theft couldn't be worse.

"The season's coming up in February. We have games beforehand," he said. "We're not sure if we're going to be able to fulfill, you know, some promises we've made."

As the only rugby club in the city, they're now turning to that same community for help.

"We're a non-profit organization. Everybody that gives their time, their resources, their finances, all of that to support the guys here," Durden continued. "Please, anything you can do, if it's not financial, if it's just even resources, training gear, balls. We don't have balls."

The team has created an online fundraiser for anyone to help support the team so they can finally get back on their feet.

"We will be picking up the pieces for as long as we have to and get ourselves back to where we were," he said.

Durden said the club filed a police report and is asking for people to be on the lookout on social media or any resale site, like Facebook Marketplace, for the stolen items.

Durden asked people to please reach out to the club and police if they have any information about the incident.