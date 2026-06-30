Sacramento hit-and-run turns deadly after parked car is pushed into pedestrian

A pedestrian has died days after a hit-and-run crash in Sacramento where a moving vehicle struck a parked vehicle, causing it to hit the man, police said.

The crash happened just after 7:45 a.m. on June 23 along Ramona Avenue, off of Power Inn Road.

According to the Sacramento Police Department, officers responded after reports that a vehicle had struck a parked vehicle, which then hit a pedestrian.

Officers found the pedestrian, later identified by the Sacramento County Coroner's Office as 46-year-old Kirube Gebretsadik, with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police said the other vehicle involved in the crash fled before officers arrived. Officers later found the vehicle abandoned.

On June 29, police said they learned Gebretsadik had died from his injuries.

Exactly what led up to the crash remains under investigation by the department's Major Collision unit. No suspect description has been given.