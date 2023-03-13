Sacramento River levels rise with more rain in the forecast

WEST SACRAMENTO -- The Sacramento River at Fremont Weir reached Monitor Stage on Sunday with more rain forecast into next week.

Monitor Stage is when water overflows into the Yolo Bypass, which was seen on Sunday already. Along the shore of the Sacramento River, near the I Street Bridge, water levels were noticeably higher. Enough for onlookers to come out during a break in the rain to see for themselves the impacts of rain over the last few days.

The combination of recent rain, future rain and continued snow melt will cause all rivers and streams to rise well into next week, according to CBS13 Chief Meteorologist Nic Merianos. The flash flood threat will be greatest in the foothills Monday night into Tuesday, according to the CBS13 Weather Team.

Sunday, steady rain in the afternoon on the Sacramento River added to the swollen shore in West Sacramento. There, a sidewalk on a greenway was flooded out with, in parts, feet of water, and was impassible.

"It's been a while, but it's normal! It should be kind of like this," said Mike Keesee, a Sacramento resident.

Another Sacramento resident, who said he lives on the levee, said he came to see the water levels for himself on a different part of the river than where he lives. The levels were high enough for him to take photos to document.

"It's amazing to see how well they designed the levees, get these fantastic buildings around, It's fine to have the water this close," said Peter Stone, a Sacramento resident.

The Sacramento River will continue to rise through much of next week with flood mitigation systems doing their jobs.

Additionally, the Cosumnes River is expected to go into flood stage on Tuesday and the Tuolumne River may reach minor flood stage in Modesto on Wednesday.