Sacramento Republic FC holding USL championship parade Monday. Here's how to watch
Sacramento Republic FC took home the United Soccer League championship on Saturday at Cal Expo's Heart Health Park, defeating Louisville City FC in a penalty kick shootout after regulation time ended with the score tied.
Monday, the team is holding a parade to celebrate its second USL championship, following its 2014 victory in the club's inaugural season.
How to watch the Republic FC championship parade
- The team is hosting a parade celebrating Sacramento Republic FC winning the club's second USL championship title, featuring players and coaches.
- The parade will begin at noon at Crocker Park in Sacramento, and is expected to conclude around 2:00 p.m. near 9th Street and Capitol Mall. The first 5,000 fans in attendance will be given a special poster to commemorate the event.
- A short stage program celebrating the season will follow the parade.
- CBS News Sacramento will be livestreaming the parade here.