Sacramento seeks input on 20 proposed red-light camera locations

Sacramento is considering bringing automated red-light cameras to intersections across the city and is asking residents to weigh in on the proposal.

City officials say the cameras would target intersections with a history of serious and deadly crashes. From 2015 to 2024, red-light running contributed to 160 crashes that caused a death or serious injury.

Under the proposal, violations would be civil offenses with fines starting at $100.

Sacramento previously used red-light cameras until 2024, when that program was shut down because of its cost. Those citations were criminal violations issued to the driver.

This version would work differently, with citations going to the registered owner of the vehicle and no points added to a driver's record.

Cameras would capture rear license plates, not drivers' faces, and records would be kept separate from police databases. Revenue from fines would go toward street-safety projects.

Residents can review proposed camera locations and give feedback at a public workshop Oct. 7 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Washington Elementary School on 18th Street.

The program would still need City Council approval before moving forward.