Sacramento record stores see vinyl resurgence as billion-dollar industry bounces back

Across the country, vinyl record sales are the highest they have been in decades as Sacramento record shops say what was once considered an art form of the past has the younger generation tuning in.

Saturday marks National Record Store Day, an annual event celebrated by independent stores across the country, promoting deals and limited releases of those "rare find" records. It was created nearly 20 years ago to help struggling vinyl stores when record sales were dying off.

Today, there's new life in a billion-dollar industry with sales growing year over year as customers look to spin more music than they stream.

"It just sounds richer," said Auggie Maravilla, owner of Rocket Records.

Inside his midtown store, digging for the perfect disc is like a scavenger hunt, where the prize hits all the right notes.

"Every time something new comes in, it's exciting. I always learn something new every day. I know a lot about music, but nobody knows everything," said Maravilla.

Maravilla found his groove among the old, now given new life.

"I'm retired, so this was my post-retirement thing, and just coming in and talking to people and listening to music every day, that's kind of fun," said Maravilla.

Vinyl just keeps getting hotter. In 2025, record sales surpassed 1 billion dollars nationwide.

Today, vinyl outsells CDs for the first time since the 1980s.

"We have seen a lot of new sales within the last four or five years," said Maravilla.

Skipping over to Kicksville Vinyl & Vintage in Sacramento, they're spinning a similar story of success.

"I never really had a period of time where I stopped collecting vinyl," said owner Tim Matranga. "Right now, there's people who are getting back into the classic rock and jazz is big."

It's clear the younger generation, millennials and Gen Z, are desperate for a digital detox.

"I think people just want something physical that they can actually have and play. And it's not like listening to it online, where you just hit a button, put it on your phone," said Matranga.

For Isabella Waller, 18, she found herself at Kicksville on a Friday, sifting through bins that even her parents might have thought were simply a thing of the past.

"I think it's really cool to have the physical music," said Waller.

Because what's sold here is screen-free listening.

"Showing what you have instead of just scrolling through it. Being able to hold the music," said Waller. "And collecting music on vinyl, especially with smaller artists, directly helps them out. Choosing to put your money into specific artists."

It's a record resurgence, selling shoppers of all ages a note of nostalgia.

"I just don't see any sign of a vinyl slowdown. It's really picking up, if anything," said Matranga.

Both Kicksville and Rocket Records are participating in National Record Store Day on Saturday, April 18.