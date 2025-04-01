Sacramento libraries partner with Planned Parenthood to offer free sex health resources

SACRAMENTO — Sacramento Public Library is partnering with Planned Parenthood to put sexual health resource cabinets inside libraries.

Twelve of its 28 locations now have sexual health resource cabinets that are stocked with free contraceptives, pregnancy tests, sex ed pamphlets and QR codes that direct you to the Planned Parenthood website with more resources.

"It's a little shocking," said parent Michael Reed. "It's not the place where I would think about sex education going on."

Some parents see the point behind helping people access the free products.

"That's great for adults to know they can come to the library and have resources that they possibly need," said mother of two Dream Gibson.

Others question if the library is the right setting.

"It seems a little inappropriate to target children in that way," Reed said.

Each of the cabinets is placed in a different open location in the libraries. Some are on display by the adult section and others in the central hub.

"We want to remove the stigma around these resources," said Todd Deck, the community engagement services manager for the Sacramento Public Library.

I asked Deck if he thinks it is the library's responsibility to have resources like this and have those conversations about sexual education.

"Libraries are essential to healthy, thriving communities, so having resources that are of interest and needs of that community is really critical," he said. "I do believe it is our responsibility to help have an informed community regardless of the topic, that way people can make informed decisions about their health."

Greg Burt, the vice president of the nonprofit group California Family Council, thinks that if parents have to opt their children in for sex education in public schools, why should libraries be any different?

"Now parents are going to be concerned [that] instead of coming back with a book, they are going to come back with a condom," Burt said. "This is really about cutting parents out and sexualizing our kids at younger and younger ages."

Deck said the sexual health resource cabinets were intended to spark curiosity.

"One thing to keep in mind is we are approaching this like we do a book on our shelves," Deck said. "Although this resource may not be applicable for everyone, we do want to make it available for the people who do need it."

Deck said they have already restocked the cabinets multiple times since they started them six weeks ago and plan to expand the resource to other libraries.

Some parents' biggest concern is that they are out in the open and think it may instigate conversations about sexual education sooner than they would like.

"I think exploring sexuality is healthy, but for a four-year-old, not necessarily the best thing," Gibson said. "To have it be publicly displayed for any and every one to view, I don't think it's necessarily appropriate."

These are the 12 current Sacramento Public Library locations offering these resources: Central, Belle Cooledge, Robbie Waters Pocket-Greenhaven, Southgate, Carmichael, Rancho Cordova, Valley Hi-North Laguna, Walnut Grove, South Natomas, Rio Linda, Fair Oaks, and Sylvan Oaks.