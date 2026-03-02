Sacramento protesters rally against escalating U.S.-Israeli war with Iran

Demonstrators in Sacramento gathered on Monday as part of a coordinated nationwide day of action protesting the escalating U.S.-Israeli war with Iran.

The Sacramento demonstration was one of dozens of events planned across the country, from Washington, D.C., to Los Angeles, Chicago and New York City. Organizers describe the mobilization as a response to what they call an "unprovoked, illegal war" and are urging an immediate end to U.S. involvement in the conflict.

The protest comes after President Trump said the war represents the "last best chance" to eliminate what he described as the threat posed by Iran's ballistic missile and nuclear programs. Speaking at the White House during a Medal of Honor ceremony, Trump said the administration expects the campaign to last four to five weeks but warned the U.S. has the "capability to go far longer than that."

The president outlined four objectives: destroying Iran's missile capabilities, dismantling its navy, preventing the country from obtaining a nuclear weapon and stopping it from supporting armed groups abroad. He also declined to rule out deploying U.S. ground troops if deemed necessary.

Organizers of the Sacramento protest argue the conflict risks expanding into a broader regional war with significant civilian casualties. Initial co-sponsors of the national day of action include groups such as the ANSWER Coalition, The People's Forum, the National Iranian-American Council, the Democratic Socialists of America and other advocacy organizations.

Organizers are calling for an immediate end to military operations and urging people to support anti-war mobilizations.

On the streets of Sacramento, those demonstrating said they could not justify what was unfolding in the Middle East.

"We are our own people, and the idea that a nation, my nation, goes in to try to regime change, bomb anybody, I just can't get my head around that," protestor Henry Robinett said.

To help us understand such a complicated issue, CBS News Sacramento sat down with Sahara Zavi, director of the Iranian and Middle Eastern Studies Center at Sacramento State.

"As a scholar of Iran, I'm very nervous because the system is built for survival in a war of attrition, and I think that means we could see a lot more deaths before we see a resolution," Zavi said.

When it comes to American and Israeli forces killing Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and dozens of his top officials," Zavi said she believes "the overwhelming majority of Iranians, inside and outside of Iran are happy that he's gone, but that doesn't mean that they're united on what that's going to mean, or united on their position on how it was conducted."

According to the Pentagon, six U.S. service members have been killed so far in what the military has called Operation Epic Fury. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the first four troops were killed when a munition struck a tactical operations center in Kuwait. Trump has acknowledged that more American casualties are likely as operations continue.

U.S. officials say more than 1,000 targets were hit in the first 24 hours of the bombing campaign. Iran has since launched retaliatory missile and drone attacks targeting Israel, Gulf nations and U.S. facilities in the region.

Those gathered in Sacramento said there is power in protest.

"It makes me feel like I'm a part of something — people who feel similarly — and that's healing," Robinett said.