1 dead in fiery Sacramento County crash on Power Line Road

A person died after an early-morning crash north of Sacramento on Thursday.

The crash happened shortly after 3:30 a.m. near Power Line Road and Garden Highway, south of Sacramento International Airport.

It is unclear what led up to the crash, but the vehicle went off the road, struck a tree and sparked a small grass fire.

Scene of the crash following the grass fire.

First responders contained the fire, and the California Highway Patrol confirmed one person died.

No details about the person who died have been released.

Power Line Road was closed in the area during the early-morning investigation but has since reopened.