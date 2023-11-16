Sacramento police working to get 2 barricaded suspects to surrender

SACRAMENTO — Sacramento police were attempting to get two possibly armed suspects to surrender Thursday night.

The scene was at a residence along the 3800 block of Haywood Street in the Del Paso Heights area.

Two adult suspects, who are both wanted on felony charges, were inside the home and were both believed to be armed, police said.

SWAT and negotiators were at the scene to assist with getting the barricaded people out.

No further details were available.