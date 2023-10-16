Sacramento police asking for help to locate missing, at-risk teen

SACRAMENTO - The Sacramento Police Department is reaching out to the community for help locating a missing teen.

Kaori Robinson, 15, was last seen on the morning of October 14, 2023 in the 3700 block of Ivy Street in Sacramento, according to the police. She was wearing a dark gray crop top, blue jeans, and gray New Balance shoes.

Robinson is considered to be at risk due to her age, say police.

Anyone with information about Robinson's whereabouts is asked to call the Sacramento Police Department at 916-808-5471.