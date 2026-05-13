Watch CBS News
Local News

Sacramento police officer bitten by dog while attempting to arrest suspect in pursuit

By
Brandon Downs
Digital Content Producer, CBS Sacramento
Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.
Read Full Bio
Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

Add CBS News on Google

A Sacramento officer was bitten by a dog while trying to bring a suspect in a pursuit into custody early Wednesday morning, police said.

At about 2:45 a.m. in the area of 24th Street and 68th Avenue, officers say they saw a person driving recklessly and a pursuit ensued. 

When the driver came to a stop in the area of 25th Street and 51st Avenue, the suspect took off running and jumping fences. 

Officers established a perimeter. Police said a West Sacramento Police Department K-9 was used to help apprehend the suspect. 

Sacramento police said an officer who sustained a dog bite was taken to a hospital for treatment. 

The suspect, later identified as 20-year-old Jesus Roberto Aguilar of Sacramento, was arrested and booked into jail for multiple evading and resisting charges and on a felony no-bail warrant. 

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue