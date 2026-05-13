Sacramento police officer bitten by dog while attempting to arrest suspect in pursuit

A Sacramento officer was bitten by a dog while trying to bring a suspect in a pursuit into custody early Wednesday morning, police said.

At about 2:45 a.m. in the area of 24th Street and 68th Avenue, officers say they saw a person driving recklessly and a pursuit ensued.

When the driver came to a stop in the area of 25th Street and 51st Avenue, the suspect took off running and jumping fences.

Officers established a perimeter. Police said a West Sacramento Police Department K-9 was used to help apprehend the suspect.

Sacramento police said an officer who sustained a dog bite was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The suspect, later identified as 20-year-old Jesus Roberto Aguilar of Sacramento, was arrested and booked into jail for multiple evading and resisting charges and on a felony no-bail warrant.