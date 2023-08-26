Sacramento police locate owner of unmarked fire engine after bizarre moment caught on video

SACRAMENTO – A quick glance and may you confuse the scene with Sacramento's bravest responding to a call.

Instead, a bizarre scene showed two men appearing to dump water around an unmarked fire engine near Alhambra Boulevard and W Street is sparking concerns.

"Why? What's the point?" asked Xavier Bass, a Sacramento resident after watching a video.

The question: Is anything about this scene legal?

The Sacramento Police Department did track down the owner of the fire truck Friday.

The department said the vehicle is not stolen. However, its traffic enforcement team advised the owner on the proper license endorsements needed and the emergency vehicle equipment violations that must be corrected before the fire truck can be driven on the road again.

It is not uncommon to see someone drive a former cop car. A fire engine is unusual.

According to police, it is not illegal to own and operate a decommissioned fire engine.

"Well, it solidified my decision to move, for sure. It's always something," said a woman who did not want to share her name.

It is a sentiment also shared by Tim Conkling.

He and his wife recently captured the bizarre scene near Alhambra Blvd. and W St.

"I think people are just getting used to it and nothing fazes anybody anymore," Conkling said.

On Thursday, the Sacramento Fire Department posted online to say the fire engine does not belong to them.

It is also aware of the unmarked vehicle driving around and flowing water at several spots.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the utilities department confirms to CBS13 that it is illegal to take water from a hydrant or dump non-stormwater into storm drains without a permit.

For Conkling, he hopes this sparks more conversations about how the Capital City can improve its quality of life.

"It really goes to show how totally out of control things are in our city at this time," Conkling said.