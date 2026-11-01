Sacramento police launch Blue Envelope Program, say materials available now

The Sacramento Police Department announced Sunday it would be launching the Blue Envelope Program, with materials now available for pickup at department headquarters.

The program is designed to assist communications between officers and people with special needs, disabilities, or other conditions that may require additional communication support.

Drivers utilizing the program are given a blue envelope, in which they can store their license, registration, and identification cards. The envelope also has step-by-step instructions written on it to inform drivers of what to expect during a traffic stop.

Officers are instructed to adjust how they approach interactions when the driver has this envelope.

Tactics officers can use include strategies like using simple, clear language, allowing for additional time for responses, or offering alternative forms of communication such as a tablet for writing messages.

Police said participation in the program is free, completely voluntary, and does not require any form of registration.

People who wish to pick up program materials at the police building on Richards Boulevard, instead of headquarters, can call the department's community service representative to schedule a pickup, police said.