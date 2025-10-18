Watch CBS News
Crime

Sacramento police investigating deadly shooting in south Sacramento

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
Read Full Bio
Jose Fabian

/ CBS Sacramento

Sacramento police said they are investigating a deadly shooting that happened on Friday night.

Around midnight, officers responded to the 7700 block of 51st Avenue for reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot at least once and attempted life-saving measures, but he was declared dead at the scene.

Police said there was no information about a shooter and that homicide detectives are still investigating the shooting. 

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue