Sacramento police investigating deadly shooting in south Sacramento
Sacramento police said they are investigating a deadly shooting that happened on Friday night.
Around midnight, officers responded to the 7700 block of 51st Avenue for reports of a shooting.
When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot at least once and attempted life-saving measures, but he was declared dead at the scene.
Police said there was no information about a shooter and that homicide detectives are still investigating the shooting.