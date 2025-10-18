Sacramento police investigating deadly shooting in south Sacramento

Sacramento police said they are investigating a deadly shooting that happened on Friday night.

Around midnight, officers responded to the 7700 block of 51st Avenue for reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot at least once and attempted life-saving measures, but he was declared dead at the scene.

On Friday, October 17, 2025, just before 12:00 a.m., Sacramento Police Department officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 7700 block of 51st Avenue. Responding officers located an adult male with at least one gunshot wound. Officers attempted lifesaving measures until… pic.twitter.com/72TlyhyHqP — Sacramento Police Department (@SacPolice) October 18, 2025

Police said there was no information about a shooter and that homicide detectives are still investigating the shooting.