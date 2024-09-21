Sacramento police investigate multiple deadly shootings on last day of summer

Last day of summer sees surge of gun violence in Sacramento

Last day of summer sees surge of gun violence in Sacramento

Last day of summer sees surge of gun violence in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — Multiple deadly shootings occurred across Sacramento on the last day of summer 2024.

A 12-year-old boy was shot and killed in the Meadowview neighborhood, the Sacramento said Saturday.

It happened along 22nd Street near Meadowview Road just after 6 p.m., the Sacramento Police Department said.

The boy suffered a single gunshot wound and was declared dead at the scene.

Sacramento police said there was no available information on a suspect. The circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation.

Anyone who may have been a witness or has information related to the shooting should contact the Sacramento Police Department.

Over on the east side of the city, on Occidental Drive in the College/Glen area, a woman was shot and killed just before 5 p.m., police said.

Sacramento police said one man was detained but they were still investigating his involvement, if any, in the shooting.

During the overnight hours, just before 1 a.m., two men were shot in the area of J and 24th streets in midtown Sacramento. Investigators said both men were taken to an area hospital where one of them died. The other man was stable at last check.

There was no suspect information available for the midtown shooting.

Up north in the Arden-Arcade area, in the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office's jurisdiction, a man was left in critical condition after being shot multiple times, including at least once in the face, in what investigators say was a gang-related incident.

This shooting happened during the evening hours at the Valero gas station at Fulton and Northrop avenues. There has been no arrest and no details on a suspect were available.

The names of the people killed have not yet been released.