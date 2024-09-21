Suspect arrested weeks after shooting in midtown Sacramento killed man

SACRAMENTO — A suspect has been arrested in connection with a double shooting that killed one person in midtown Sacramento last month, police said.

Officers responded to the area of 24th and J streets after two men were shot in the early morning hours of Sept. 21, the Sacramento Police Department said.

Both were taken to an area hospital where one of them died from their injuries and the other was reported to be in stable condition. The man killed was identified as Colby Tevis.

Nearly four weeks later, police said 29-year-old Alex Brown of Sacramento was arrested in connection with the shooting. Brown was booked into jail on homicide-related charges.

Homicide detectives have taken over the case, the department said. The circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation.