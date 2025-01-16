Watch CBS News
Sacramento police attempt to get barricaded domestic violence suspect to surrender

By Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — A domestic violence was believed to be barricaded in an apartment complex in the south Natomas area, Sacramento police said Thursday night. 

The scene was unfolding at The Core Natomas apartments, located on the eastbound side of Interstate 80 at the West El Camino exit. 

The Sacramento Police Department said negotiators and SWAT were at the scene in an attempt to get the suspect to surrender peacefully. 

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS Sacramento for updates.

