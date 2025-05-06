Search underway for 2 suspects who fled crash scene after police chase in Sacramento

Police chase ends in crash in Sacramento area, suspects flee on foot

Police chase ends in crash in Sacramento area, suspects flee on foot

Police chase ends in crash in Sacramento area, suspects flee on foot

SACRAMENTO — Officers are searching for two suspects who ran away from the scene of a crash following a chase in north Sacramento, police said Tuesday night.

Sacramento police said the crash happened shortly before 10 p.m. along South Avenue in the Del Paso Heights area.

The suspects were leading officers on a chase that ended when their vehicle collided with another car before hitting a power pole, police said.

The person in that other car suffered minor injuries.

A perimeter was set up by police in the area as they search for the two suspects who fled on foot.