Sacramento police arrest man, 14-year-old in connection to stabbing

By Jose Fabian

/ CBS Sacramento

Sacramento police said a man and a 14-year-old were arrested in connection to a stabbing on Friday night. 

Police responded to reports of a stabbing just before 8 p.m. on the 8300 block of Folsom Boulevard. 

When they arrived, they found a man seriously injured. On Saturday, police said he had undergone surgery but remained in critical condition. 

Police said they arrested two people in connection to the stabbing. They identified the man as 34-year-old Daniel Venegas of Benecia. A 14-year-old boy was also arrested. 

They were both arrested on suspicion of felony assault. 

Jose Fabian

Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.

