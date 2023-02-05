Watch CBS News
Sacramento police are searching for a 23-year-old at-risk woman

By CBS13 Staff

SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing at-risk woman.

According to police, 23-year-old Idazwia Wilson is 6'2, 200 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen leaving the 6000 block of Valley High Drive wearing a blue zip up jacket, thin pink pajama pants and pink Nike slip on shoes.

Wilson is at-risk due to an unspecified medical condition.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Sacramento Police Department at 916-808-5471.

First published on February 5, 2023 / 3:52 PM

