Sacramento police are searching for a 23-year-old at-risk woman

SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing at-risk woman.

According to police, 23-year-old Idazwia Wilson is 6'2, 200 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen leaving the 6000 block of Valley High Drive wearing a blue zip up jacket, thin pink pajama pants and pink Nike slip on shoes.

Wilson is at-risk due to an unspecified medical condition.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Sacramento Police Department at 916-808-5471.