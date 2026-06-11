Sacramento park rangers crack down on illegal e-bikes along American River Parkway

Park rangers are cracking down on new rules for e-bikes along the American River Parkway in Sacramento County. They say they're seeing an increase in dangerous riding and want to get the message out before the summer months.

Rangers say bad behavior on the American River Parkway trail system has been a growing problem, especially when it comes to class-3 e-bikes. They say some kids have been building illegal tracks, jumps and blind turns, creating dangerous conditions for pedestrians, cyclists, and horseback riders.

Many of those riders are using class-3 e-bikes, which are not allowed on the trail system.

"You have an e-motorcycle coming up to a horse and it doesn't know it's there, the horse could kick the rider off," Park Ranger George Tzikas said.

Now, new rules approved by the Sacramento County Board of Supervisors are giving park rangers more authority to step in and enforce the law.

"Typically, if it's a class 3, they're going to get either education or they're going to get a citation," Tzikas said.

Just last week, law enforcement conducted an enforcement operation, issuing more than a dozen citations and towing five e-bikes.

But officials say the ultimate goal isn't just enforcement. It's making sure parents and kids understand the rules before someone gets hurt.

"Know what you're buying your kids, and don't let your kids ride e-motos, especially if they don't have a license," Tzikas said.