Sacramento police attempting to bring suspect in Oak Park shooting into custody

Sacramento police say they are trying to get a suspect in a shooting into custody in the Oak Park area.

The police department said it's trying to detain at least one suspect located in a vehicle along the 3300 block of 12th Avenue, between Highway 99 and 37th Street. Police issued evacuations in the area.

Police said the shooting happened about a half mile away, around 1:15 p.m., in the area of Washington Avenue between 14th Avenue and 17th Avenue.

Armored vehicles and crisis negotiators are at the scene trying to bring the suspect into custody.

The California Highway Patrol said the northbound Highway 99 off-ramp at 12th Avenue is closed. It's unknown when it will reopen. Drivers on southbound Highway 99 who take that same exit can only head westbound on 12th Avenue for the time being.

The condition of the victim in the shooting is unknown at this time.