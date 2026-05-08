4 arrested in Sacramento shooting that injured 4-year-old and 3 others, police say

Sacramento police said on Friday that four suspects have been arrested in connection with a March shooting in Oak Park that wounded four people, including a four-year-old child.

Sacramento residents Dakodah Johnson and Jaydon Goatley, both 18, and two 17-year-old boys were arrested following an investigation into the March 25 shooting along 9th Avenue near 33rd Street.

All four suspects were booked on various charges, including attempted murder and conspiracy, officials said.

The shooting happened around 6 p.m. Officers responding to the area found the four victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Along with the child, the other victims included two men and a woman.

At the time of the shooting, police said all four of the victims' injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

Family members and neighbors told CBS News Sacramento at the time that three of the victims were related — a grandmother and her two grandchildren, ages 18 and 4. Police said a fourth victim found inside a nearby home did not appear to be connected to the others.

A family member previously said the three relatives had been returning home after getting ice cream together when the shooting happened. Investigators initially described the shooting as a possible drive-by attack. At least one vehicle in the area was also struck by gunfire.

In a statement announcing the arrests, Sacramento police credited officers and investigators for their work on the case.

Police have not released additional details about what led to the shooting.