Sacramento police investigate shooting that wounded 4, including child

Sacramento police said they are investigating a shooting in Oak Park that sent four people, including a child, to the hospital on Wednesday evening.

The shooting happened around 6 p.m. along the 3300 block of 9th Avenue, near 33rd Street.

Police said one of the victims is a 4-year-old. The other victims include two men and a woman.

Preliminary information indicates the victims are stable, Sacramento police spokesperson Anthony Gamble said. Three victims knew each other, and the fourth victim was located inside a home where it appears there's no connection to the other victims.

At least one vehicle on the street was struck by gunfire.

Early information indicates it was a potential drive-by shooting. No information about a suspect or suspect vehicle is known at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.