Festival brings hope and unity to Sacramento's historic Oak Park neighborhood

A family-friendly festival in the heart of Oak Park brought neighbors together this weekend and for many, it meant far more than music and food.

Hosted by the Oak Park Neighborhood Association, Saturday's event featured live music, local vendors, and activities for all ages. Community members said gatherings like this help showcase the neighborhood's resilience and ongoing progress.

"This community event is really special to me because, being six generations into Oak Park, I was born and raised here," said Lugenia Whiteside, an Oak Park resident. "To see the community being restored with such positive things really feels good."

Oak Park is Sacramento's oldest suburb, developed in the early 1900s as a bustling streetcar neighborhood. Over the decades, it has faced significant challenges, but neighbors said change is happening.

"The Oak Park community is an underserved community," explained Michael Blair with the Oak Park Neighborhood Association. "It's growing and changing over the years. It's done a lot of transitioning."

Beyond entertainment, the event connected families with local resources and workforce development opportunities. Groups like UC Davis, in partnership with the City of Sacramento and Aggie Square developer Wexford Science & Technology, are helping bridge the gap between the community and career readiness.

"We have workforce development programs, youth opportunities, and free monthly programs that support entrepreneurs and start-ups," said Sumiko Hong of UC Davis.

Organizers said they hope neighbors left feeling more connected and aware of what's available to them.

"These kinds of community events bring awareness to the community and the surrounding areas," Whiteside added. "Whatever you need is out there for you."

"Oak Park is extremely diverse," Blair said. "It's not just one lane or one type of people. That mix creates a lot of great opportunity, so there's something for everyone in this community."

With turnout topping a thousand people, organizers said they hope to keep the tradition going for years to come.