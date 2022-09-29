Sacramento nurse among California crews in Florida to respond to Hurricane Ian

SACRAMENTO — A Sacramento neonatal nurse is among a group of 10 EMTs and Paramedics with Global Medical Response on the ground in Florida as Hurricane Ian made landfall.

The Category 4 storm hit Florida Wednesday afternoon, and a Northern California team of medical professionals were already helping evacuate patients before it made landfall.

The group was deployed by the federal government and is expected to respond for at least two weeks but, depending on the situation, could stay longer, according to Brian Henricksen with Global Medical Response.

"We're glad our caregivers are so willing to go into these environments to care for these people," said Henricksen.

Once patients are evacuated, the GMR team will assist with calls for people who have not evacuated and respond to emergency calls.

"All of the normal life events still occur, we still think about what you do need 911 for? That includes sick children, people still have heart attacks and strokes. Having extra caregivers is really important." said Henricksen.

At a public event on Wednesday, Gov. Newsom said he empathized with Florida's Gov., Ron DeSantis.

"Let me just express deep empathy and respect for the challenges that the Governor's facing, of course, all Floridians are facing. We've offered support, and they know that when they need it, it will be there for them. We're committed not just in terms of addressing the urgency of the moment, but the aftermath, in terms of the recovery, something, In California, we know all too well. We're here for our fellow Americans; we're there and will always be there for Floridians and Gov. DeSantis."

Our hearts are with all of Florida today as it faces #HurricaneIan. California stands at the ready to aid in whatever way we can. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) Sept. 28, 2022



More help for pets and animals will come from a Sacramento-based nonprofit, Red Rover. They are preparing to respond in Florida after the dangerous part of the storm passes.

"Also knowing that we're gonna be there helping people and their animals … provide the best care we can," said Beth Gammie, the Director of Field Services for Red Rover.