NFL draft tracker for players with Sacramento-area ties: Names to watch

A number of athletes with ties to Northern California are primed to have their names called during the 2025 NFL Draft.

The first round of the draft starts Thursday night.

Some local names to be on the lookout for the next few days are below.

NFL prospects from the Sacramento area

Elijhah Badger, wide receiver

Attended Folsom High School and went to Arizona State, later transferring to Florida. He's projected to go in the 6th round. His strengths include, "Very athletic and the game comes naturally to him," with his weaknesses being, "Thinner frame could create durability concerns."

Femi Oladejo, edge rusher

Attended Cosumnes Oaks High School in Elk Grove and went to Cal, then transferred to UCLA. He's projected by NFL.com analysts to go in the 3rd round. Among Oladejo strengths are, "Starting experience at off-ball linebacker and on the edge," with his weaknesses being, "Requires additional time to iron out edge technique."

Omarr Norman-Lott, defensive tackle

Attended Grant Union High School in Sacramento and went to Arizona State, later transferring to Tennessee. He's projected to go possibly in rounds 3-5. Norman-Lott's strengths include, "Can trigger off the snap and disrupt blocking schemes with penetration," with his weaknesses being, "Scheme-dependent and was primarily a sub-package option for the Vols."

Cam Skattebo, running back

Attended Rio Linda High School and went to Sacramento State, later transferring to Arizona State. He's projected to go in the 4th round. Skattebo's strengths include, "Built low to the ground with a compact, muscular frame," with his weaknesses being, "Heavy involvement in punishing collisions could impact durability."

Among the Sacramento-area products, Skattebo's draft profile is the only one to feature comments from a booster: "You hear guys say 'I'm built different' but usually it's all talk. This guy really is built differently. … He sees and plays the game like a linebacker," said an unnamed AFC executive.

Running back Cam Skattebo of Arizona State poses for a portrait during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center on February 27, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images

NFL prospects from Sac State and UC Davis

Lan Larison, running back

Attended UC Davis, originally from Caldwell, Idaho. Larison is projected to go in rounds 6-7. His strengths include, "Well-built back who makes a dynamic impact on games," with his weaknesses being, "Facing a leap in level of competition."

Jackson Slater, guard

Attended Sacramento State, originally from Bellevue, Wash. Slater is projected to be a 5th round pick. His strengths include, "Easy out of his stance and into action on skip pulls," with his weaknesses being, "Grass-stomper when moving laterally to zone landmarks."