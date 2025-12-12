Sacramento to host first stop of new X Games League at Cal Expo in 2026

The X Games is making a major move into the capital city. Organizers announced Friday that Sacramento will host the first stop of the X Games' new three-event league this summer, marking the debut of a revamped competition format.

The event will take place at Cal Expo and officially kick off the organization's new league structure.

The announcement comes after the X Games postponed its planned Sacramento tour stop last year, saying it needed more time to build out the new format. Now, organizers say the league is ready, and Sacramento will be the first city to host it.

"This is big news for Sacramento and for the extreme sports community," said Mike Testa, president and CEO of Visit Sacramento. "I'm excited, and I expect pretty big crowds to be coming out for this one."

The X Games expects to draw thousands of fans to the region. Friday's announcement confirms the event will make its first-ever stop in Sacramento this June, debuting at Cal Expo and launching the new league.

Under the new format, athletes will compete as part of newly formed X-Clubs, a team-based league with a season-long points system that leads to a championship.

Attendance is expected to reach tens of thousands, according to Visit Sacramento. Testa pointed to the strong national and regional following for extreme sports such as skateboarding, BMX and motocross.

"You look at extreme sports, whether it's skateboarding or BMX or motocross, there's a pretty big following," Testa said.

Visit Sacramento is also taking on a larger role in promoting the event. Testa said the organization's experience marketing major events like Aftershock and Terra Madre gives organizers confidence that the region can support another large-scale attraction.

"We have a pretty good track record with big events," Testa said. "So I think there's a level of comfort that we'd get a lot of bodies in Sacramento supporting it."

Visit Sacramento estimates the event could draw more than 100,000 people, adding another major destination event to the capital city. The X Games event is scheduled to take place this June at Cal Expo.