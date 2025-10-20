Watch CBS News
Sacramento police say person was struck, killed by vehicle on N. 16th Street

Cecilio Padilla
A person has died after they were struck by a vehicle in the Mansion Flats neighborhood of Sacramento early Monday morning, authorities say.

The crash happened just after 5:30 a.m. near N. 16th and N. B streets.

Police have not detailed exactly what led up to the crash, but officers at the scene confirmed that a pedestrian had been struck and injured by a vehicle.

dg-rover-mon-7am-oct20.jpg
Scene of the investigation Monday morning.

Sacramento police confirmed that the person was taken to the hospital but later died.

The name of the person who died has not been released.

Due to the crash and investigation, traffic is being diverted around the area. 

