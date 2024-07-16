Woman found dead after report of fight in Sacramento; homicide suspect arrested

SACRAMENTO – A suspect is now under arrest after a woman was found dead in Sacramento Tuesday morning.

The incident happened around 6 a.m. in the area of N. 12th and N. C streets, near the Loaves & Fishes campus. Sacramento police said they responded to investigate a reported fight and found a woman on the ground.

First responders noted that the woman had at least one puncture wound. Medics pronounced her dead at the scene, police said.

Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators took over the scene.

Loaves & Fishes officials have said that the woman was a regular guest. The name of the woman has not yet been released by authorities.

On Wednesday, Sacramento police announced that they had identified and arrested a suspect in the case: 54-year-old Sacramento resident Kevin Birdsong. Officers have arrested Birdsong and he's been booked into Sacramento County Jail facing homicide charges.

The Loaves & Fishes campus had to close due to the investigation on Tuesday, but officials noted that they would be resuming regular services on Wednesday.