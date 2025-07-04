Watch CBS News
Local News

Sacramento-area fire crews battle large brush fire on Metro Air Parkway

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Read Full Bio
Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

Crews battled a wildfire that quickly grew to 50 acres near the business park next to the Sacramento International Airport on Friday.

Sacramento Fire crews responded to Metro Air Parkway around 10 a.m. and found flames and a heavy column of smoke coming from a field full of dry grass. A second alarm was called and several agencies responded to help. 

The fire grew to 50 acres before it was put out, firefighters said. 

aw-sac-international-brush-fire-jul7.jpg
Scene of the firefight. 

For a moment, the concern was keeping the flames from jumping across Metro Air Parkway to the business park. Crews staged across the road as a precaution, firefighters said. 

One firefighter suffered minor burn injuries in the incident, Sacramento Fire said. That firefighter was taken to the hospital in stable condition. 

No evacuation orders were issued. Exactly what started the fire is not known. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.