Sacramento-area fire crews battle large brush fire on Metro Air Parkway

Crews battled a wildfire that quickly grew to 50 acres near the business park next to the Sacramento International Airport on Friday.

Sacramento Fire crews responded to Metro Air Parkway around 10 a.m. and found flames and a heavy column of smoke coming from a field full of dry grass. A second alarm was called and several agencies responded to help.

The fire grew to 50 acres before it was put out, firefighters said.

Scene of the firefight.

For a moment, the concern was keeping the flames from jumping across Metro Air Parkway to the business park. Crews staged across the road as a precaution, firefighters said.

One firefighter suffered minor burn injuries in the incident, Sacramento Fire said. That firefighter was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

No evacuation orders were issued. Exactly what started the fire is not known.