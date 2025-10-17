Sacramento's Meadowview neighborhood hosts safe Halloween festival for kids a day after fatal shooting

From crime scene to family-friendly celebration, Sacramento's Meadowview Community Center hosted a Halloween party fewer than 24 hours after a fatal shooting right across the street.

The annual MeadowBoo Festival is designed to be a family-friendly celebration in a neighborhood where many parents won't let their kids go trick-or-treating.

The community center was transformed into a haunted house, complete with witches and monsters around every corner. Kids in costumes got spooked before making their way to a buffet of Halloween treats.

"It's not safe to go door to door," said Meadowview resident Denise Still. "You don't know who's got what."

Still lives in the apartments right across the street from the community center, where just one day earlier, a man was shot and killed.

"It was right outside my window," she said. "I didn't even want to walk across the street tonight. I drove"

Jesse Reese, president of the neighborhood association, said he and other volunteers put on this event to try and keep kids safe.

"Nowadays, you really don't want kids to go door to door," Reese said. "That's why we're hosting here to make sure they're not on the streets."

Neighbors came together to give kids a happy Halloween in a community that's trying to stop the violence.

"Meadowview is like any other place. You have working families, but then I think you do have a few bad apples," Reese said.

Sacramento police say the murder victim was an adult man, and so far, there have been no arrests.