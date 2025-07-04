2 hurt in Sacramento shooting near Meadowview Road and Brookfield Drive

An investigation is underway after a Fourth of July shooting in Sacramento that left two people hurt.

Sacramento police say officers responded near Meadowview Road and Brookfield Drive just after 1 p.m. to investigate calls of a shooting.

At the scene, police say officers found two men who had been shot. Both men were taken to the hospital.

One of the victims had non-life-threatening injuries while the other person was in stable condition, police say.

Exactly what led up to the men being shot is unclear.