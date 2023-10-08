Sacramento man worried for safety of daughter who fled from Tel Aviv after Hamas attacks

SACRAMENTO - As tensions continue to rise, a Sacramento man says he is worried for the safety of his daughter and her unborn child after she escaped the city of Tel Aviv following the missile strikes.

"It's very shocking and very worrisome," said Barry Broad, president of the Jewish Federation of Sacramento.

Sacramento's Jewish community is closely watching the events unfolding in Israel.

Broad is among one of them but he has a personal connection to the conflict.

"She's very worried and very scared," he said.

Broad's daughter has lived in Tel Aviv with her husband for the past 10 years. She's expecting a baby very soon. So, after the missile strikes, she fled to her in-laws in Northern Israel.

Meanwhile, her husband, who's a reserve soldier, has been called up to the front lines.

"She feels there is a great deal of anger, upset, and fear and a feeling of the need to respond in a very robust way militarily," said Broad.

The situation is dire for both countries. Israeli officials say the death toll stands at 300 with more than 1,500 injured.

Meanwhile, in Gaza, more than 230 are dead and 1,700 are injured.

Broad says this is the worst tragedy for Israel since the Yom Kippur War in 1973.

"We can almost categorize it in American terms. It might have felt like the day Pearl Harbor was attacked," he said.

Broad says he remains hopeful for the safety and well-being of the people in Israel. He plans to aid in any way he can and hopes others will do the same.

"We feel like in situations like this, what Americans do -- who have a kind heart -- is to pull together and help each other out," he said.