Sacramento man missing since Christmas found dead in Placerville, roommate suspected of murder

By
Richard Ramos
Web Producer, CBS Sacramento
Richard Ramos is a web producer for CBS Sacramento who was born and raised in Sacramento. He graduated with a BA in Journalism from CSUS.
Richard Ramos

PLACERVILLE — A Sacramento man missing since Christmas Day was found dead in Placerville, and his roommate is suspected of murder, authorities said Thursday.

The body of Somboun Sayasane, 75, was found along Old Toll Road on Thursday, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said.

Sayasane's roommate was taken into custody by law enforcement after the body was found. He was located at his father's house in Petaluma. The sheriff's office said the suspect's father was also arrested, accused of helping dispose of Sayasane's body.

benjamin-dougherty-sac-sheriff.jpg
Mugshot of Benjamin Dougherty, 32 Sacramento County Sheriff's Office

The pair has been identified as Benjamin Dougherty, 32, and Robert Dougherty, 75. The younger Dougheryu is expected to appear in court on Monday. It was not clear when his father would appear.

Sayasane had not been seen since December 25, 2024, at his home in south Sacramento at 40th Street and 41st Avenue. He was officially reported missing three days later.

It was not clear how long Sayasane's body was along Old Toll Road. A cause of death was not released.

