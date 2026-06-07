Family of Sacramento man killed in shooting at convenience store calls for justice

The family of a man shot and killed in Sacramento County on Saturday gathered to remember him and to call for justice.

Thirty-one-year-old Kenneth Peace, according to family, was killed at a convenience store on Howe Avenue.

"If you know anything about what happened, no matter how small it may seem, please come forward," said Patrice Edwards, cousin of Peace.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office is still searching for a suspect.

"This is utterly ridiculous. This is a whole family. Two girls who need their father. He's gone now. Why? Why?" said Claudia Jenkins, a family member of Peace.

When deputies arrived, Peace had been shot in the chest. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The business posted a message and flowers out front to remember him.

"He showed up to baby showers, he showed up to birthdays, family gatherings and, most of all, he showed up to our funday Sundays for our family, often behind the BBQ grill making sure everyone was fed, laughing and enjoying time," said Edwards.

"Yesterday was astonishing. All in hopes to see is it really him? To get the confirmation. He just seemed to be a pretty decent dude. And I just hate this because this is the aftermath of gun violence. The pain, the agony, the suffering," said Berry Accius, community advocate.

Family, friends, and community advocates came together Sunday to call for change.

"To the person or persons responsible, you have caused an unimaginable pain. You didn't just take one life, you shattered an entire family," said Edwards.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office is urging anyone who might know something to come forward. The motive is still under investigation.