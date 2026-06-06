Man killed in shooting at Arden-Arcade business

A man was killed in a shooting at an Arden-Arcade business Saturday morning, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said.

Just before 11:30 a.m., deputies were called and told a shooting had occurred in the 1000 block of Howe Avenue.

The sheriff's office said a 31-year-old man was found shot in the chest, and that he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooter was gone by the time deputies arrived at the scene, and detectives are investigating what led to the killing.