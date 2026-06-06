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Man killed in shooting at Arden-Arcade business

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
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Jose Fabian

/ CBS Sacramento

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A man was killed in a shooting at an Arden-Arcade business Saturday morning, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said.

Just before 11:30 a.m., deputies were called and told a shooting had occurred in the 1000 block of Howe Avenue.

The sheriff's office said a 31-year-old man was found shot in the chest, and that he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooter was gone by the time deputies arrived at the scene, and detectives are investigating what led to the killing.  

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