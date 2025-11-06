Watch CBS News
Local News

Sacramento man convicted of shooting and killing ex-wife during fight in 2023

By
Richard Ramos
Web Producer, CBS Sacramento
Richard Ramos is a web producer for CBS Sacramento who was born and raised in Sacramento. He graduated with a BA in Journalism from CSUS.
Read Full Bio
Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

A Sacramento man was convicted of shooting and killing his ex-wife during a fight in 2023, officials said Thursday.

On May 7, 2023, Brian Christiansen called police to report that he had shot his ex-wife, Alma Christiansen, six times at his home on 67th Avenue, the Sacramento County District Attorney's Office said. Responding officers found her dead in the backyard.

Brian Christensen admitted to shooting her during a fight the two were engaged in. Alma Christiansen was not armed.

Prosecutors said the pair had a history of family violence.

In addition to a second-degree murder conviction, prosecutors said a Sacramento County jury also found true weapons allegations and that Brian Christiansen took advantage of a position of trust to commit the shooting.

Brian Christiansen faces 40 years to life in prison. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for the morning of January 23, 2026.

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue