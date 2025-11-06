Sacramento man convicted of shooting and killing ex-wife during fight in 2023

A Sacramento man was convicted of shooting and killing his ex-wife during a fight in 2023, officials said Thursday.

On May 7, 2023, Brian Christiansen called police to report that he had shot his ex-wife, Alma Christiansen, six times at his home on 67th Avenue, the Sacramento County District Attorney's Office said. Responding officers found her dead in the backyard.

Brian Christensen admitted to shooting her during a fight the two were engaged in. Alma Christiansen was not armed.

Prosecutors said the pair had a history of family violence.

In addition to a second-degree murder conviction, prosecutors said a Sacramento County jury also found true weapons allegations and that Brian Christiansen took advantage of a position of trust to commit the shooting.

Brian Christiansen faces 40 years to life in prison. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for the morning of January 23, 2026.