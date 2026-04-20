Sacramento man who filmed sex acts with minor sentenced to 25 years in federal prison

A Sacramento man has been sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for sexually exploiting a minor, officials said on Monday.

Court records show that Joshua David Price, 36, started talking with a 15-year-old girl online in 2011, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of California said.

Price traveled to Maryland to meet the girl and later flew the minor to Sacramento before driving her to Klamath Falls, Oregon, prosecutors said.

During that trip, officials said Price filmed videos of himself and the victim engaged in sexual acts.

Federal officials said the case was part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched by the Department of Justice in 2006 to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse.