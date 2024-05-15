Sacramento man accused of Santa Rosa deadly shooting, arrested in Elk Grove

SACRAMENTO — A Sacramento man has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting that happened this week in Santa Rosa, police Wednesday.

Diego Kona Kekhuna, 19, was arrested while attempting to hide at a family member's home in Elk Grove on Tuesday by detectives, the Santa Rosa Police Department said.

He has since been transported to Santa Rosa and was booked into the Sonoma County Jail. He faces a murder charge.

Kekhuna is accused of shooting and killing a 20-year-old man on Slater Street in Santa Rosa on Monday night. Investigators said he had showed up uninvited to a woman's home there and instigated an argument. When the victim exited the home, Kekhuna allegedly shot him multiple times in the chest.

The man was declared dead at the scene by first responders.

Kekhuna hid the gun in a wheel well of a parked vehicle there before leaving, police said. Detectives located and recovered the gun.

Santa Rosa police said Kekhuna and the woman knew each other, but details regarding the exact nature of their relationship were not yet available.