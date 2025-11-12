CHP officer hurt in south Sacramento crash on Mack Road

A California Highway Patrol officer was taken to the hospital after a crash in south Sacramento on Tuesday night.

The crash happened near Mack Road and Stockton Boulevard.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but a CHP patrol vehicle and a pickup truck were involved.

It appears the crash was head-on, with the front of both vehicles being left a mangled mess.

Aftermath of the crash. CHP South Sacramento

Despite the damage, CHP said the officer only suffered minor injuries. The officer was taken to the hospital after the crash.

The other driver was not hurt, CHP said.